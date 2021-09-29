South Korea Retail Sales Sink 0.8% On Month In August

The value of retail sales in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on month in August, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That follows the upwardly revised 0.5 percent decline in July (originally -0.6 percent).

On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 3.8 percent, slowing from 7.9 percent in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.