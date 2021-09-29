Singapore Stock Market Expected To Find Traction On Thursday

The Singapore stock market has finished lower in consecutive trading days, surrendering more than 25 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,075-point plateau although it's likely to stop the bleeding on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, although the upside may be limited by weakness from the oil and technology stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished slightly lower on Wednesday following losses from the properties, gains from the industrials and a mixed picture from the financials.

For the day, the index dipped 3.38 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 3,074.31 after trading between 3,060.54 and 3,089.09. Volume was 1.98 billion shares worth 1.19 billion Singapore dollars. There were 256 decliners and 194 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT skidded 1.31 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust sank 0.97 percent, City Developments retreated 1.14 percent, DBS Group collected 0.50 percent, Keppel Corp rose 0.19 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust tanked 1.43 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust tumbled 1.46 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation fell 0.35 percent, SembCorp Industries surged 2.72 percent, Singapore Airlines added 0.60 percent, Singapore Exchange shed 0.70 percent, Singapore Press Holdings gained 0.51 percent, SingTel lost 0.40 percent, United Overseas Bank eased 0.16 percent, Wilmar International dropped 0.96 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Dairy Farm International, Genting Singapore, Singapore Technologies Engineering, Thai Beverage, SATS, CapitaLand and Comfort DelGro all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday; the Dow and S&P remained in the green throughout the session but the NASDAQ wound up under water.

The Dow climbed 90.73 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 34,390.72, while the NASDAQ lost 34.24 points or 0.24 percent to close at 14,512.44 and the S&P 500 rose 6.83 points or 0.16 percent to end at 4,359.46.

The volatility on Wall Street came as traders kept a close eye on the bond markets following the recent surge by treasury yields. Stocks initially benefited from a pullback by yields, which inspired traders to go bargain hunting - but yields moved slightly higher over the course of the session, with the ten-year yield reaching a new three-month closing high.

The turnaround by yields came after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned inflation could be held up longer than previously thought due to supply chain problems.

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Realtors reported that pending home sales skyrocketed more than expected in August.

Crude oil futures settled lower Wednesday, weighed by a stronger dollar and a surge in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November eased by $0.46 or 0.6 percent at $74.83 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis