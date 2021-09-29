Japan Industrial Production Falls 3.2% In August

The value of industrial output in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 4.3 percent on month in August, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.

That missed expectations for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 1.5 percent contraction in July.

On a yearly basis, industrial production advanced 9.3 percent - beating forecasts for a gain of 8.0 percent after rising 11.6 percent in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI's assessment of industrial production was that it is pausing.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.