Japan Retail Sales Contract 4.1% In August

The value of retail sales in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 4.1 percent on month in August, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.

That missed expectations for a decline of 2.0 percent following the 1.0 percent gain in July.

On a yearly basis, retail sales dropped 3.2 percent - also shy of expectations for a fall of 1.0 percent after rising 2.4 percent in the previous month.

Economic News

