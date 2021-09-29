Taiwan Stock Market May Stop The Bleeding On Thursday

The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, tumbling more than 450 points or 2.9 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 16,850-point plateau although it's looking at a steady start on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, although the upside may be limited by weakness from the oil and technology stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Wednesday with damage across the board - especially from the financials and stocks.

For the day, the index plunged 325.98 points or 1.90 percent to finish at 16,855.46 after trading between 16,801.78 and 17,127.86.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial dropped 1.69 percent, while Mega Financial sank 1.08 percent, CTBC Financial shed 0.66 percent, Fubon Financial lost 1.03 percent, E Sun Financial eased 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tanked 2.36 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tumbled 3.52 percent, Hon Hai Precision retreated 1.41 percent, Largan Precision surrendered 2.03 percent, Catcher Technology declined 1.78 percent, MediaTek plunged 4.60 percent, Delta Electronics skidded 1.58 percent, Formosa Plastic dipped 0.44 percent, Asia Cement skid 1.19 percent, Taiwan Cement fell 0.78 percent and First Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday; the Dow and S&P remained in the green throughout the session but the NASDAQ wound up under water.

The Dow climbed 90.73 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 34,390.72, while the NASDAQ lost 34.24 points or 0.24 percent to close at 14,512.44 and the S&P 500 rose 6.83 points or 0.16 percent to end at 4,359.46.

The volatility on Wall Street came as traders kept a close eye on the bond markets following the recent surge by treasury yields. Stocks initially benefited from a pullback by yields, which inspired traders to go bargain hunting - but yields moved slightly higher over the course of the session, with the ten-year yield reaching a new three-month closing high.

The turnaround by yields came after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned inflation could be held up longer than previously thought due to supply chain problems.

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Realtors reported that pending home sales skyrocketed more than expected in August.

Crude oil futures settled lower Wednesday, weighed by a stronger dollar and a surge in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November eased by $0.46 or 0.6 percent at $74.83 a barrel.

