Renewed Support Called For China Stock Market

The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had climbed more than 35 points or 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,535-point plateau although it's likely to bonce higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, although the upside may be limited by weakness from the oil and technology stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SCI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following heavy damage among the resource stocks, while the financials and properties offered support.

For the day, the index dropped 65.92 points or 1.83 percent to finish at 3,536.29 after trading between 3,518.05 and 3,573.52. The Shenzhen Composite Index plunged 55.04 points or 2.29 percent to end at 2,347.16.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.43 percent, while China Construction Bank added 0.50 percent, China Merchants Bank rallied 2.26 percent, China Life Insurance advanced 0.99 percent, Jiangxi Copper retreated 1.50 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) plunged 5.71 percent, Yanzhou Coal cratered by the 10 percent daily limit, PetroChina tanked 6.93 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) plummeted 5.91 percent, Huaneng Power surrendered 3.89 percent, China Shenhua Energy tumbled 2.81 percent , Gemdale skidded 1.13 percent, Poly Developments climbed 1.32 percent, China Vanke gained 0.43 percent and China Fortune Land, Bank of China and Bank of Communications were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday; the Dow and S&P remained in the green throughout the session but the NASDAQ wound up under water.

The Dow climbed 90.73 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 34,390.72, while the NASDAQ lost 34.24 points or 0.24 percent to close at 14,512.44 and the S&P 500 rose 6.83 points or 0.16 percent to end at 4,359.46.

The volatility on Wall Street came as traders kept a close eye on the bond markets following the recent surge by treasury yields. Stocks initially benefited from a pullback by yields, which inspired traders to go bargain hunting - but yields moved slightly higher over the course of the session, with the ten-year yield reaching a new three-month closing high.

The turnaround by yields came after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned inflation could be held up longer than previously thought due to supply chain problems.

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Realtors reported that pending home sales skyrocketed more than expected in August.

Crude oil futures settled lower Wednesday, weighed by a stronger dollar and a surge in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November eased by $0.46 or 0.6 percent at $74.83 a barrel.

Closer to home, China will see September results for its manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs later this morning; in August, their scores were 50.1 and 47.5, respectively. China also will see September results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, with forecasts suggesting a score of 49.5, up from 49.2 a month earlier.

Market Analysis