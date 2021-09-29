Hong Kong Bourse Has A Green Light For Thursday's Trade

The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 460 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,660-point plateau and it's tipped to open higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, although the upside may be limited by weakness from the oil and technology stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the financials, properties, casinos and stocks were dented by weakness from the oil companies.

For the day, the index advanced 163.11 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 24,663.50 after trading between 24,045.99 and 24,694.46.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies was up 0.40 percent, while AIA Group accelerated 3.07 percent, Alibaba Group tumbled 1.72 percent, Alibaba Health Info advanced 2.04 percent, ANTA Sports perked 2.46 percent, China Life Insurance gained 0.78 percent, China Mengniu Dairy gathered 0.20 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) sank 1.53 percent, China Resources Land added 0.96 percent, CITIC added 0.12 percent, CNOOC plunged 2.68 percent, Country Garden spiked 3.29 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical rose 0.53 percent, Galaxy Entertainment increased 0.51 percent, Hang Lung Properties climbed 2.75 percent, Henderson Land soared 3.42 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas advanced 0.34 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 2.12 percent, Li Ning rallied 1.44 percent, Longfor jumped 2.92 percent, Meituan lost 0.71 percent, New World Development skyrocketed 4.23 percent, Sands China gathered 2.60 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties surged 3.58 percent, Techtronic Industries strengthened 1.50 percent, Xiaomi Corporation improved 0.46 percent and WuXi Biologics was up 0.16 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday; the Dow and S&P remained in the green throughout the session but the NASDAQ wound up under water.

The Dow climbed 90.73 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 34,390.72, while the NASDAQ lost 34.24 points or 0.24 percent to close at 14,512.44 and the S&P 500 rose 6.83 points or 0.16 percent to end at 4,359.46.

The volatility on Wall Street came as traders kept a close eye on the bond markets following the recent surge by treasury yields. Stocks initially benefited from a pullback by yields, which inspired traders to go bargain hunting - but yields moved slightly higher over the course of the session, with the ten-year yield reaching a new three-month closing high.

The turnaround by yields came after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned inflation could be held up longer than previously thought due to supply chain problems.

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Realtors reported that pending home sales skyrocketed more than expected in August.

Crude oil futures settled lower Wednesday, weighed by a stronger dollar and a surge in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November eased by $0.46 or 0.6 percent at $74.83 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide August figures for retail sales later today; in July, sales were up 0.9 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com