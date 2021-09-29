Higher Open Projected For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 30 points or 0.5 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,160-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, although the upside may be limited by weakness from the oil and technology stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials and cement companies, while the resource stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 49.44 points or 0.81 percent to finish at the daily high of 6,162.55 after trading between 6,086.26.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.39 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.52 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia gathered 3.47 percent, Bank Central Asia gained 0.92 percent, Bank Mandiri advanced 0.84 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia improved 0.54 percent, Indosat rallied 2.79 percent, Indocement jumped 2.15 percent, Semen Indonesia surged 7.96 percent, United Tractors soared 6.25 percent, Astra International strengthened 4.93 percent, Astra Agro Lestari spiked 4.30 percent, Aneka Tambang climbed 1.76 percent, Vale Indonesia lost 0.64 percent, Timah accelerated 2.68 percent, Bumi Resources plummeted 5.88 percent and Indofood Suskes was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday; the Dow and S&P remained in the green throughout the session but the NASDAQ wound up under water.

The Dow climbed 90.73 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 34,390.72, while the NASDAQ lost 34.24 points or 0.24 percent to close at 14,512.44 and the S&P 500 rose 6.83 points or 0.16 percent to end at 4,359.46.

The volatility on Wall Street came as traders kept a close eye on the bond markets following the recent surge by treasury yields. Stocks initially benefited from a pullback by yields, which inspired traders to go bargain hunting - but yields moved slightly higher over the course of the session, with the ten-year yield reaching a new three-month closing high.

The turnaround by yields came after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned inflation could be held up longer than previously thought due to supply chain problems.

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Realtors reported that pending home sales skyrocketed more than expected in August.

Crude oil futures settled lower Wednesday, weighed by a stronger dollar and a surge in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November eased by $0.46 or 0.6 percent at $74.83 a barrel.

