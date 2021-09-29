Australian Market Significantly Higher

The Australian stock market is significantly higher on Thursday, recouping some of the losses in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just below the 7,300 level, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, led by strong gains in mining and financial stocks. Traders also looked to snap up stocks at a bargain after the sell-off in the past two days.

Traders remain concerned about the domestic situation, particularly in New South Wales and Victoria, which is hindering economic activity as two of the largest cities, Melbourne and Sydney, are still under lockdown.

NSW has reported 941 new local cases of COVID-19 and six deaths on Wednesday. Victoria reported a record 1,438 new locally acquired cases and five deaths, with active cases now totalling 11,018 across the state.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 76.90 points or 1.07 percent to 7,273.60, after touching a high of 7,279.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 72.00 points or 0.96 percent to 7,572.20. Australian ended significantly lower on Wednesday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto is gaining more than 1 percent and BHP Group is adding almost 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals and Mineral Resources are edging up 0.4 percent each. OZ Minerals is edging down 0.4 percent.

Oil stocks are higher. Beach Energy is gaining almost 4 percent, Woodside Petroleum is adding more than 1 percent and Origin Energy is up almost 1 percent, Oil Search is rising almost 2 percent and Santos is up 1.5 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is gaining more than 1 percent, while National Australia Bank, Westpac and ANZ Banking are adding almost 2 percent each.

In the tech space, Xero is edging down 0.2 percent, while Afterpay is edging up 0.2 percent and Appen is gaining almost 1 percent. WiseTech Global is flat. Zip is adding almost 3 percent after it inked a deal with giant Microsoft to integrate its payment technology into the browser web Microsoft Edge.

Gold miners are lower. Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining are edging down 0.4 percent, while Northern Star Resources is down almost 2 percent, and Gold Road Resources is losing more than 5 percent. Resolute Mining is flat.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.719 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Wednesday, after ending the previous session sharply lower. The major averages eventually ended the session mixed, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq edging down to a new two-month closing low.

The Dow and the S&P 500 came under pressure going into the close but held on to modest gains. While the Nasdaq dipped 34.24 points or 0.2 percent to 14,512.44, the Dow rose 90.73 points or 0.3 percent to 34,390.72 and the S&P 500 inched up 6.83 points or 0.2 percent to 4,359.46.

The major European markets moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.8 percent each.

Crude oil futures settled lower Wednesday, weighed by a stronger dollar and a surge in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November eased by $0.46 or 0.6 percent at $74.83 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis