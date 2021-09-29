Perrigo Agrees To Pay EUR 297 Mln To Settle Irish Tax Dispute

Perrigo Co. plc (PRGO) said it agreed to pay 297 million euros to settle tax dispute with the Irish Office of the Revenue Commissioners as the settlement removes a major uncertainty that has been a significant distraction to the company over the last three years.

"While we continue to believe that our tax positions were correct and would ultimately have been confirmed through the tax appeal process, we recognize that this process was uncertain and could take many more years to complete," the company said.

Perrigo noted that it will pay 297 million euros as a full and final settlement of all liabilities arising from the sale of the Tysabri patents and to be taxed in periods fiscal year 2013 to fiscal year 2021 inclusive.

Irish Revenue Department will give Perrigo credit for certain taxes already paid and for certain unused R&D credits, all of which will be applied against the 297 million euros figure, such that the total cash payment that Perrigo will be making to Irish Revenue as part of the settlement will be 266.1 million euros.

The settlement provides that no interest is due and no penalties apply.

Perrigo expects to execute a formal settlement agreement with Irish Revenue in the coming days. The company will make a payment of 266.1 million euros to Irish Revenue within seven days after the parties execute the settlement agreement. The company expects to fund the settlement through cash on hand.

The Irish Office of the Revenue Commissioners issued the Notice of Amended Assessment dated November 29, 2018. It had claimed income tax payable in the amount of approximately 1.6 billion euros, not including interest or penalties.

On July 9, 2021, Irish Revenue acknowledged that not all relevant facts were known to them when they issued the Notice in 2018 and that, accordingly, Irish Revenue would not object to certain adjustments that would result in an aggregate reduction of more than 660 million euros from the income taxes claimed in the Notice as issued.

Separately, Perrigo said Wednesday that it has received 355 million euros in cash on behalf of Alychlo NV and Holdco I BE NV or "Sellers" in payment of the previously announced arbitration award issued in favor of Perrigo Ireland. The award was issued August 27, 2021, by a tribunal sitting under the rules of the Belgian Centre for Arbitration and Mediation and related to claims arising under the Stock Purchase Agreement between Sellers and Perrigo Ireland dated November 6, 2014.

