European Economics Preview: Germany Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment from Germany and revised quarterly national accounts from the UK are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK final GDP data for the second quarter. According to first estimates, the had expanded 4.8 percent sequentially after falling 1.6 percent in the first quarter.

In the meantime, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's ILO unemployment data for August.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee publishes flash consumer and harmonized consumer prices, household consumption and producer prices figures. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise to 2.2 percent in September from 1.9 percent in August.

At 3.00 am ET, retail sales from Spain, producer prices from Hungary and the KOF leading indicator from Switzerland are due.

At 3.55 am ET, the Federal Labor Agency publishes Germany's unemployment data for September. The jobless rate is expected to fall to 5.4 percent from 5.5 percent in August.

At 4.00 am ET, unemployment from Italy is due. Economists forecast the rate to fall marginally to 9.2 percent in August from 9.3 percent in July.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area unemployment data for August. The jobless rate is seen at 7.5 percent versus 7.6 percent in July.

Also, Italy's preliminary consumer and harmonized price data is due at 5.00 am ET. Consumer price inflation is expected to advance to 2.4 percent in September from 2 percent in August.

