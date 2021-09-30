Dutch Retail Sales Rise In August

Dutch retail sales increased in August, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Retail turnover adjusted for the composition of shopping days grew a 3.0 percent yearly in August, after a 2.8 percent increase in July.

Turnover in food stores declined 3.8 percent yearly in August, while non-food stores increased 6.3 percent. Online turnover surged 10.0 percent.

Sales in the clothing and shoes, and leather goods increased for the sixth straight month in August, the agency said.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the output prices grew 14.9 percent year-on-year in August, after a 13.9 percent rise in July.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.