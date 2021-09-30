Hungary Producer Price Inflation Slows In August

Hungary's producer price inflation eased in August, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The producer price index rose 14.4 percent year-on-year in August, following a 14.8 percent increase July.

The development of prices was influenced by the change of the forint against the euro and by the price rise of raw and base materials, and motor fuels, the agency said.

Domestic market producer prices gained 18.5 percent in August and foreign market prices increased by 12.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent in August.

