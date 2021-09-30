French Producer Price Inflation Accelerates

France's producer price inflation accelerated further in August, mainly driven by surging prices of coke and refined petroleum products, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed Thursday.



The total producer price index rose 9.5 percent year-on-year following an 8.4 percent increase in July.



Producer prices for coke and refined petroleum products jumped 63.7 percent year-on-year. Manufactured product prices rose 7.2 percent.

Producer price inflation in the home market climbed to 10.0 percent from 9.0 percent in the previous month. Prices in the foreign market increased 8.4 percent annually after a 7.1 percent increase in the previous month.



Compared to the previous month, industrial producer prices increased 0.9 percent after a 1.4 percent rise in the previous month. Domestic market prices rose 1.0 percent after a 1.5 percent increase in the previous month. Foreign market prices rose 0.6 percent after a 1.0 percent climb.



Import prices rose 13.4 annually in August following a 12.3 percent increase in the previous month. Compared to the previous month, import prices climbed 0.9 percent after a 2.1 rise in July.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.