Eurozone Jobless Rate Falls Marginally In August

The euro area unemployment rate dropped marginally in August, data from Eurostat revealed on Thursday.

The jobless rate fell to 7.5 percent in August, in line with expectations, from 7.6 percent in July. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 8.6 percent.

The number of people out of work decreased 261,000 to 12.162 million in August. Compared to last year, unemployment was down 1.861 million.

The youth unemployment rate came in at 16.4 percent in August versus 16.7 percent in July.

The overall unemployment rate in the EU dropped to 6.8 percent in August from 6.9 percent in July.

