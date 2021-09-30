Portugal Inflation Steady At 1.5%

Portugal's consumer prices inflation remained stable in September, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 1.5 percent yearly in September, same as seen in August.

The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components rose 0.9 percent yearly in September, same as in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.9 percent in September, after a 0.2 percent decrease in the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, remained unchanged at 1.3 percent annually in September.

On a month-on-month basis, HICP gained 0.9 percent in September, after a 0.1 percent decline in the preceding month.

