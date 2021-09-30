Hong Kong Retail Sales Accelerate In August

Hong Kong's retail sales accelerated in August, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

The retail sales volume rose 10.6 percent year-on-year in August, after a 0.7 percent growth in July.

The value of retail sales increased 11.9 percent annually in August, following 2.8 percent gain in the preceding month.

Sales value of jewelry, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts surged 28.0 percent annually in August. Sales of clothing, footwear and allied products gained 40.1 percent and those of consumer durable grew 7.0 percent.

Sales for other consumer goods and fuels rose by 25.3 percent and 21.0 percent, respectively.

"Looking ahead, the spokesman pointed out that the CVS should continue to bode well for local consumption sentiment in the rest of the year," a government spokesman said.

