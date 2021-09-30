Insulet's Omnipod 5 Study Data Shows Improvements In Glycemic Control With One Year Of Use

Insulet Corp. (PODD) said that Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, the world's first tubeless, wearable system that continuously adapts insulin delivery based on glucose levels and trends, significantly improved time in range and reduced HbA1c in children, adolescents, and adults, aged 6-70 years, with type 1 diabetes over a period of 12 months.

After 3 months of system use, adults and adolescents had a decrease in HbA1c from 7.2% to 6.8%. This decrease was maintained after a total of 12 months of use, with mean HbA1c remaining at 6.8%.

Children had a decrease in HbA1c from 7.7% to 7.0% after 3 months of system use. This decrease was maintained after a total of 12 months of system use, with mean HbA1c remaining at 7.0%.

The data was presented at EASD 2021, the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.

The Omnipod 5 System received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is currently under premarket review. The company expects to launch Omnipod 5 in limited release in the U.S. late in the fourth quarter 2021. The device is currently not CE marked or available in Europe.

Insulet also presented new clinical outcomes data for people with type 1 diabetes using the Omnipod DASH System, as well as overall positive self-management behaviors among individuals using Omnipod DASH, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) and a cloud-based diabetes data management system.

The first study evaluated glycemic improvement after 90 days of use in 4,738 individuals ranging in age from under 2 to over 65 years. The study was divided into two groups: children and adolescents under 18 years of age and adults 18 years or older.

Overall, there was a significant decrease in HbA1c of -0.9% and a reduction in self-reported hypoglycemic events from 2.9 episodes to 1.3 episodes per week in adults and from 2.8 to 1.5 in children and adolescents.

The second presentation covered the first real-world study of 2,586 people living with type 1 diabetes on Omnipod DASH with CGM and cloud-based data management. The study resulted in positive glycemic outcomes, with mean estimated HbA1c ranging from 7.2 to 7.7%, and a low percentage of time in hypoglycemia across all age groups.

