U.S. GDP Spikes 6.7% In Q2, Slightly More Than Previously Estimated

Economic growth in the U.S. accelerated by slightly more than previously estimated in the second quarter, the Commerce Department revealed in revised data released on Thursday.

The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product shot up by 6.7 percent in the second quarter compared to the previously reported 6.6 percent spike. Economists had expected the jump in GDP to be unrevised.

The upwardly revised GDP growth in the second quarter reflects a modest acceleration from the 6.3 percent surge seen in the first quarter.

The slightly stronger than previously estimated growth reflected upward revisions to consumer spending, exports, and private inventory investment.

Meanwhile, the upside was limited by an upward revision to imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP.

The report also showed downward revisions to residential fixed investment, state and local government spending, and federal government spending.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.