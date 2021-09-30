123k Covid Cases, 2531 Deaths In US

123269 cases of infection were reported in the United States Wednesday, taking the national total to 43,349,448, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The weekly average of new cases fell by 26 percent to 112,798 in two weeks, according to data compiled by New York Times.

An additional 2531 Covid deaths took the total number of people who died due to the pandemic to 695,116.

Texas reported the most number of cases - 14257 - and COVID-related deaths - 385 - Wednesday.

The number of people currently hospitalized in the U.S. has fallen to 81,931, marking 17 percent decline in two weeks.

33,634,702 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.

As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 184,335,263 people in the United States, or 55.5 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 83.3 percent of people above 65.

214,043,376 people, or 64.5 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.

391,992,662 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.

Currently, there are more than 70 million eligible Americans who remain unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci said that after Delta became the most common coronavirus variant, fully vaccinated people had five times less risk of infection and more than a 10 times less risk of hospitalization and deaths.

"We now have data that demonstrates that vaccines in whatever time in pregnancy or lactating that they're given are actually safe and effective and have no adverse events to mom or to baby," Dr. Fauci said at a routine press conference. And we've actually seen that, in fact, some antibody from the vaccine traverses to the baby and, in fact, could potentially protect the baby, he added.

The infectious disease expert said that in August, 21 pregnant women died due to COVID-19 in the U.S. "I think what's really important here to emphasize is we know that about 30 percent of women who are pregnant right now are vaccinated — an extraordinarily low number — and, in fact, about 15 percent of African American women who are pregnant are vaccinated, and this puts them at severe risk of severe disease from COVID-19," he told reporters.

