New Small Molecule Therapy Effective Against Deadly Pediatric Leukemia, Study Reveals

Researchers at the Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai have discovered a therapy, which may offer some type of cure against a deadly form of paediatric leukaemia known as acute myeloid leukaemia. This therapy is known as small-molecule therapy and was found to be effective against this form of leukaemia in both in vitro and in vivo experiments. The study was published in Science Translational Medicine journal in September.

Known as MS67, the therapy fights the cancer by causing the degradation of the WDR5 protein, the main force behind the proliferation of acute myeloid leukaemia. These type of cancer cells have a unique genetic makeup known as mixed lineage leukaemia rearrangement.

Acute Myeloid Leukaemia is common among children and the diagnosis does not always paint a rosy picture. This type of cancer does not respond well to the normal treatment procedures and has troubled cancer researchers, who are always on the look-out for new treatment options to cure this deadly disease.

The WDR5 protein also fuels the proliferation of other cancers like pancreatic cancer, so researchers are of the opinion that WDR5 small-molecule degraders such as MS67 could play an important role in finding a cure for these forms of cancer as well.



Commenting on the findings, researchers said, "This study is the first to demonstrate that pharmacological degradation of WDR5, which selectively eliminates the protein, is an effective and superior therapeutic strategy than pharmacological inhibition, or blocking, of WDR5 for the treatment of WDR5-dependent cancers including acute myeloid leukaemia with mixed lineage leukaemia rearrangement. In addition, MS67 is the first WDR5 small-molecule degrader that exhibits robust anti-tumor activities in vivo."

With the help of many biochemical, biophysical, structural, cellular, genomic and in vivo studies, the research team were able to come to the conclusion that MS67 is a much superior therapeutic agent than other cures, which inhibit rather than downgrade WDR5.

