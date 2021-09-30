SBIR Funds Research To Explore The Therapeutic Ability Of Novel Cannabis Analog

Researchers from Temple University and Kannalife Sciences are collaborating to explore the therapeutic ability of Canabidiol as the perfect replacement for prescription opioids as pain relievers.



The research is being funded by the phase II of Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award from the National Institutes of Health. The research is a collaborative effort between the researchers of the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and Kannalife Sciences of Phyto-medical company Neuropathix, Inc.



In the pre-clinical studies, the scientists have found out that a CBD analog known as KLS-13019, patented by Neuropathix, was able to reverse chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) in mice very effectively. CPIN is a side effect of some of the treatments of Cancer. It causes weakness, numbness, and pain in hands and feet which are a result of damaged nerves outside the brain or spinal cord.



For the research, Temple University is going to receive a grant of $200,000, which is supposed to run for three years while their research counterpart, Kannalife will get $2.9 million The research will be led by Dr. Sara Jane Ward, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Pharmacology at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine and Dr. Douglas Brenneman, Ph.D., Chief Pharmacologist at Neuropathix.



"We are excited to be able to continue our studies of KLS-13019 with the new grant. Our goal now is to test the effects of the compound in a rat model of neuropathic pain, which will allow us to gain new insight into how KLS-13019 works and to more thoroughly explore its safety," said Dr. Ward.



Dr. Ward said that they will try to find out whether the drug has any abuse liability as it has become the case with a large number of opioid users. "In addition to finding out whether prevention or reversal of CIPN in mice will carry over to rats, we also want to know whether animals develop tolerance to KLS-13019 and whether the compound has any abuse liability," she said.



"Our goal is to make pain management safer and more effective, which will help ensure the well-being and a high quality of life for patients who suffer from chronic pain," Dr. Ward added.



Studies show that one out of every five Americans are suffering from chronic pain and this is increasing the dependence on prescription opioids. However, CBD being a non-psychoactive drug, the researchers are hopeful that the introduction of this substance will reduce opioid abuse and heal the pain at the same time.

Health News