Renewed Selling Pressure Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market on Thursday snapped the two-day slide in which it had tumbled almost 75 points or 2.3 percent. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 3,070-point plateau although it may head south again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation on concerns over inflation and the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the financials and stocks were capped by weakness from the oil companies and industrials.

For the day, the index added 8.55 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 3,068.82 after trading between 3,046.43 and 3,079.43. Volume was 867 million shares worth 14.5 trillion won. There were 542 gainers and 316 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial advanced 1.38 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.18 percent, Hana Financial jumped 1.87 percent, LG Electronics retreated 1.54 percent, SK Hynix soared 3.00 percent, Naver added 0.26 percent, Samsung SDI gathered 1.27 percent, LG Chem climbed 1.17 percent, Lotte Chemical plummeted 5.85 percent, S-Oil tumbled 1.79 percent, SK Innovation dipped 0.19 percent, SK Telecom perked 1.57 percent, KEPCO shed 0.42 percent, Hyundai Motor sank 0.74 percent, Kia Motors lost 0.25 percent and Samsung Electronics and POSCO were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened higher on Thursday but quickly fell into the red and ultimately finished in negative territory.

The Dow plunged 546.80 points or 1.59 percent to finish at 33,843.92, while the NASDAQ shed 63.86 points or 0.44 percent to close at 14,448.58 and the S&P 500 lost 51.92 points or 1.19 percent to end at 4,307.54.

For the month of September, the Dow dove by 4.3 percent, while the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 plummeted by 5.3 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively. The S&P 500 saw its worst month since the early days of the pandemic.

Concerns about the outlook for inflation continued to weigh on the markets along with indications the Federal Reserve plans to begin scaling back its asset purchases in the near future.

Traders largely shrugged off news that lawmakers in Washington avoided a government shutdown, with the Senate and the House both passing a stopgap spending bill. The legislation, which funds the government through December 3, also includes spending on hurricane relief and Afghan refugee resettlement.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday, lifted by reports that China has ordered state-owned energy companies to secure winter supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended higher by $0.20 or 0.3 percent at $75.03 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will see September data for imports, exports and trade balance later this morning. Imports are expected to jump 27 percent on year, slowing from 44 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 16.3 percent, down from 34.9 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus in August was $1.67 billion.

