Malaysia Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Friday

The Malaysia stock market on Thursday wrote a finish to the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,535-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation on concerns over inflation and the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financials and telecoms, while the glove makers were up and the plantations were mixed.

For the day, the index lost 9.85 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 1,537.80 after trading between 1,532.56 and 1,549.36. Volume was 4.388 billion shares worth 3.337 billion ringgit. There were 530 decliners and 458 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata plunged 3.46 percent, while CIMB Group and Maybank both fell 0.62 percent, Dialog Group plummeted 4.40 percent, Digi.com sank 0.89 percent, Genting advanced 0.80 percent, Genting Malaysia tumbled 1.64 percent, Hartalega Holdings soared 2.67 percent, IOI Corporation declined 1.31 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong added 0.40 percent, Maxis slipped 0.21 percent, MISC slid 0.58 percent, Petronas Chemicals dipped 0.23 percent, PPB Group lost 0.65 percent, Press Metal skidded 1.54 percent, Public Bank and RHB Capital both dropped 0.73 percent, Sime Darby tanked 1.73 percent, Sime Darby Plantations retreated 1.38 percent, Telekom Malaysia surrendered 1.03 percent, Tenaga Nasional shed 0.72 percent, Top Glove surged 4.35 percent and IHH Healthcare and MRDIY were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened higher on Thursday but quickly fell into the red and ultimately finished in negative territory.

The Dow plunged 546.80 points or 1.59 percent to finish at 33,843.92, while the NASDAQ shed 63.86 points or 0.44 percent to close at 14,448.58 and the S&P 500 lost 51.92 points or 1.19 percent to end at 4,307.54.

For the month of September, the Dow dove by 4.3 percent, while the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 plummeted by 5.3 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively. The S&P 500 saw its worst month since the early days of the pandemic.

Concerns about the outlook for inflation continued to weigh on the markets along with indications the Federal Reserve plans to begin scaling back its asset purchases in the near future.

Traders largely shrugged off news that lawmakers in Washington avoided a government shutdown, with the Senate and the House both passing a stopgap spending bill. The legislation, which funds the government through December 3, also includes spending on hurricane relief and Afghan refugee resettlement.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday, lifted by reports that China has ordered state-owned energy companies to secure winter supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended higher by $0.20 or 0.3 percent at $75.03 a barrel.

