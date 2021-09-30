Singapore Stock Market May Hand Back Thursday's Gains

The Singapore stock market on Thursday snapped the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 25 points or 0.8 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,085-point plateau although it's likely to turn lower again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation on concerns over inflation and the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index picked up 12.39 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 3,086.70 after trading between 3,085.44 and 3,097.59. Volume was 1.46 billion shares worth 1.21 billion Singapore dollars. There were 237 gainers and 217 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT and Comfort DelGro both dropped 0.66 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust shed 0.49 percent, City Developments eased 0.14 percent, Dairy Farm International climbed 0.59 percent, DBS Group jumped 0.70 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust added 0.49 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.35 percent, SembCorp Industries plunged 3.17 percent, Singapore Exchange spiked 0.71 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering advanced 0.53 percent, SingTel fell 0.40 percent, United Overseas Bank soared 1.02 percent, Wilmar International surged 1.69 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding sank 0.72 percent and Genting Singapore, Keppel Corp, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Thai Beverage, SATS, Singapore Airlines, Singapore Press Holdings and CapitaLand all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened higher on Thursday but quickly fell into the red and ultimately finished in negative territory.

The Dow plunged 546.80 points or 1.59 percent to finish at 33,843.92, while the NASDAQ shed 63.86 points or 0.44 percent to close at 14,448.58 and the S&P 500 lost 51.92 points or 1.19 percent to end at 4,307.54.

For the month of September, the Dow dove by 4.3 percent, while the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 plummeted by 5.3 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively. The S&P 500 saw its worst month since the early days of the pandemic.

Concerns about the outlook for inflation continued to weigh on the markets along with indications the Federal Reserve plans to begin scaling back its asset purchases in the near future.

Traders largely shrugged off news that lawmakers in Washington avoided a government shutdown, with the Senate and the House both passing a stopgap spending bill. The legislation, which funds the government through December 3, also includes spending on hurricane relief and Afghan refugee resettlement.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday, lifted by reports that China has ordered state-owned energy companies to secure winter supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended higher by $0.20 or 0.3 percent at $75.03 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com