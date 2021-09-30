Lower Open Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market on Thursday snapped the two-day losing streak in which it had tumbled more than 450 points or 2.9 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 16,935-point plateau although it's likely to open under pressure on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation on concerns over inflation and the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index added 79.31 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 16,934.77 after trading between 16,767.20 and 16,994.21.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial eased 0.17 percent, while CTBC Financial collected 0.66 percent, E Sun Financial dipped 0.19 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation climbed 1.53 percent, Largan Precision advanced 0.92 percent, Catcher Technology gained 0.90 percent, MediaTek dropped 0.88 percent, Delta Electronics gathered 1.41 percent, Asia Cement fell 0.44 percent, Taiwan Cement perked 0.79 percent and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Hon Hai Precision, Mega Financial, Fubon Financial, First Financial and Formosa Plastic were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened higher on Thursday but quickly fell into the red and ultimately finished in negative territory.

The Dow plunged 546.80 points or 1.59 percent to finish at 33,843.92, while the NASDAQ shed 63.86 points or 0.44 percent to close at 14,448.58 and the S&P 500 lost 51.92 points or 1.19 percent to end at 4,307.54.

For the month of September, the Dow dove by 4.3 percent, while the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 plummeted by 5.3 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively. The S&P 500 saw its worst month since the early days of the pandemic.

Concerns about the outlook for inflation continued to weigh on the markets along with indications the Federal Reserve plans to begin scaling back its asset purchases in the near future.

Traders largely shrugged off news that lawmakers in Washington avoided a government shutdown, with the Senate and the House both passing a stopgap spending bill. The legislation, which funds the government through December 3, also includes spending on hurricane relief and Afghan refugee resettlement.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday, lifted by reports that China has ordered state-owned energy companies to secure winter supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended higher by $0.20 or 0.3 percent at $75.03 a barrel.

