Indonesia Stock Market Due For Profit Taking

The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in consecutive trading days, soaring more than 170 points or 3 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,285-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation on concerns over inflation and the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and food stocks, while the resource companies were mixed.

For the day, the index surged 124.39 points or 2.02 percent to finish at the daily high of 6,286.94 after moving as low as 6,174.18.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia spiked 3.50 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.52 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia improved 2.87 percent, Bank Central Asia skyrocketed 6.38 percent, Bank Mandiri rallied 2.50 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia increased 2.94 percent, Indosat accelerated 3.10 percent, Indocement tumbled 1.87 percent, Semen Indonesia plunged 3.24 percent, Indofood Suskes soared 3.25 percent, United Tractors jumped 1.96 percent, Astra International surged 3.29 percent, Astra Agro Lestari added 0.77 percent, Aneka Tambang sank 0.87 percent, Vale Indonesia retreated 1.71 percent, Timah skidded 1.31 percent and Bumi Resources surged 3.12 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened higher on Thursday but quickly fell into the red and ultimately finished in negative territory.

The Dow plunged 546.80 points or 1.59 percent to finish at 33,843.92, while the NASDAQ shed 63.86 points or 0.44 percent to close at 14,448.58 and the S&P 500 lost 51.92 points or 1.19 percent to end at 4,307.54.

For the month of September, the Dow dove by 4.3 percent, while the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 plummeted by 5.3 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively. The S&P 500 saw its worst month since the early days of the pandemic.

Concerns about the outlook for inflation continued to weigh on the markets along with indications the Federal Reserve plans to begin scaling back its asset purchases in the near future.

Traders largely shrugged off news that lawmakers in Washington avoided a government shutdown, with the Senate and the House both passing a stopgap spending bill. The legislation, which funds the government through December 3, also includes spending on hurricane relief and Afghan refugee resettlement.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday, lifted by reports that China has ordered state-owned energy companies to secure winter supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended higher by $0.20 or 0.3 percent at $75.03 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will release September numbers for consumer prices later today. Overall inflation is called higher by 1.69 percent on year, up from 1.59 percent in August. Core CPI is pegged at 1.30 percent, easing slightly from 1.31 percent a month earlier.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis