Economy And The Numbers
  

Japan Jobless Rate Holds Steady At 2.8% In August

| Published:

The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That was unchanged from the July reading, although it exceeded expectations for a rate of 2.9 percent.

The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.14, matching forecasts and down from 1.15 in the previous month.

The participation rate was 62.4 percent, in line with expectations and down from 62.5 percent a month earlier.

