South Korea September Trade Surplus $4.2 Billion

South Korea posted a merchandise trade surplus of $4.2 billion in September, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for a surplus of $3.8 billion and was up from the downwardly revised $1.65 billion surplus in August (originally $1.67 billion).

Exports gained an annual 16.7 percent on year, beating forecasts for 16.3 percent and down from the downwardly revised 34.8 percent gain in the previous month (originally 34.9 percent).

Imports surged 31.0 percent on year versus forecasts for a gain of 27.0 percent and down from 44 percent in August.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.