Thai Manufacturing PMI Improves To 48.9 In September - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to contract in September, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.9.

That's up from 48.3 in August and it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Demand remained subdued in September amid continued COVID-19 disruptions, as highlighted by the New Orders Index indicating a fifth straight month of contraction while foreign demand likewise shrank.

The rate of decline however eased while manufacturing output concluded a four-month streak of decline by showing an increase in September. Better domestic demand was highlighted as a reason for the improved manufacturing output performance by survey respondents.

