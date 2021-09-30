Myanmar Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 41.1 In September - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Myanmar continued to contract in September, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 41.1.

That's up from 36.5 in August and it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Goods producers noted a thirteenth consecutive monthly decline in production volumes, which firms largely linked to factory closures, political disruption and the third wave of COVID-19 cases.

The overall fall was the softest in three months, but still much sharper than that seen across the long-term average. Firms reported a further decline in new orders during September marking a 13-month sequence of contraction.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.