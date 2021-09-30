Malaysia Manufacturing PMI Remains In Contraction - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Malaysia continued to contract in September, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.1.

That's up from 43.4 in August and it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Both output volumes and new order inflows continued to be scaled back in September, though rates of decline both eased to the softest in four months.

Manufacturers commonly reported that strict pandemic restrictions had hampered production capacity and client demand. Foreign demand for Malaysian manufactured goods also moderated, but at a softer pace than total new orders.

