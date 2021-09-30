Philippines Manufacturing Sector Moves To Expansion In September - Markit

The manufacturing sector in the Philippines swung into expansion territory in September, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.9.

That's up from 46.4 in August and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Production volumes fell during September, marking a six-month sequence of decline. Firms continued to indicate that the remaining COVID-19 restrictions hampered production. That said, the rate of contraction slowed considerably from that seen in August.

Those companies registering higher output levels mentioned a resumption in factory operations. Similarly, new orders declined further, but at a softer pace during September. Anecdotal evidence revealed a general reluctance to spend among clients amid ongoing restrictions.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.