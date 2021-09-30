Indonesia Manufacturing Sector Returns To Expansion In September - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia swung into expansion territory in September, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.2.

That's up from 43.7 in August and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Latest PMI data showed that both output and new orders returned to growth in September after two months of steep contraction. Survey respondents highlighted that demand had revived as the COVID-19 situation improved, while the easing of mobility restrictions in some areas helped to boost activity as well.

Foreign demand remained weak in September, however, with COVID-19 disruptions and shipping difficulties continuing to affect export orders.

