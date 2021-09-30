Vietnam Manufacturing Sector Remain Mired In Contraction - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Vietnam continued to contract in September at a steady pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 40.2.

That's unchanged from the August reading and it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Temporary closures, transportation difficulties and staff shortages all contributed to a fourth successive reduction in manufacturing output in Vietnam, and one that remained considerable.

New orders also fell sharply, and to the greatest extent since April 2020. Alongside a sharp reduction in domestic new business, firms pointed to a much sharper reduction in new export orders than that seen during August.

Employment levels decreased at the sharpest pace since the survey began in March 2011.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.