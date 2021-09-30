Australian Market Sharply Lower

The Australian stock market is sharply lower on Friday, giving up the sharp gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 below the 7,200 level, following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street, dragged by materials, financials and energy stocks. Rising inflation and renewed concerns about the impact of Chinese real estate major Evergrande's debt woes are weighing on market sentiment, even as the country struggles to contain the domestic situation, primarily in New South Wales and Victoria.

NSW has reported 864 new local cases of COVID-19 and fifteen deaths on Thursday. Victoria recorded 1,143 new locally acquired cases and three deaths, with active cases now totalling 10,944 across the state.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 155.50 points or 2.12 percent to the day's low of 7,176.70. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 146.90 points or 1.93 percent to 7,482.80. Australian ended sharply higher on Thursday.

Among major miners, BHP Group and OZ Minerals are losing almost 2 percent each, while Mineral Resources is declining more than 4 percent, Fortescue Metals is down 1.5 percent and Rio Tinto is lower by almost 3 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Oil Search is losing more than 3 percent, Woodside Petroleum is down almost 1 percent and Origin Energy is declining more than 1 percent, while Santos and Beach energy are lower by almost 4 percent each.



Among tech stocks, Xero is losing almost 1 percent, while Appen is gaining almost 1 percent. WiseTech Global and Afterpay are edging up 0.1 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking is losing 1.5 percent and Commonwealth Bank is declining more than 3 percent, while National Australia Bank and Westpac are down more than 2 percent each.

Gold miners are higher. Newcrest Mining and Resolute Mining are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Evolution Mining is adding more than 4 percent, Gold Road Resources is up almost 2 percent and Northern Star Resources is higher by almost 4 percent.



Optus has found a buyer for its Australian mobile tower network, with AustralianSuper picking up a 70 per cent stake in the company operating the infrastructure for $1.9 billion.

Under the terms of the deal, AustralianSuper will become the majority owner of Australia Tower Network (ATN), a subsidiary of Optus that operates the 2,312 mobile towers and rooftop sites.

In economic news, the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in September, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of56.8. That's up from 52.0 in August and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.723 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading session on Thursday, following the mixed performance seen in the previous session. The Dow tumbled to a three-month closing low, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 both ended the day at their lowest closing levels in over two months.

The Dow plunged 546.80 points or 1.6 percent to 33,843.92 and the S&P 500 slumped 51.92 points or 1.2 percent to 4,307.54, while the Nasdaq spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing down 63.86 points or 0.4 percent at 14,448.58.

The major European markets all also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slid by 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday, lifted by reports that China has ordered state-owned energy companies to secure winter supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended higher by $0.20 or 0.3 percent at $75.03 a barrel.

