Japanese Market Sharply Lower

The Japanese stock market is trading sharply lower on Friday, extending the losses in the previous four sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 just below the 28,900 level, following the firmly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders reacted to rising inflation worries and renewed concerns about the impact of Chinese real estate major Evergrande's debt woes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 567.73 points or 1.93 percent to 28,884.93, after touching a high of 28,837.09 earlier. Japanese shares closed modestly lower on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is edging down 0.3 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is losing almost 3 percent. Among automakers, Honda and Toyota are losing more than 1 percent each.



In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are losing almost 1 percent each, while Screen Holdings is edging down 0.5 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Mizuho Financial are losing more than 2 percent each, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down almost 3 percent.



Among major exporters, Panasonic is losing almost 3 percent, Canon is down almost 2 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is declining 1.5 percent and Sony is lower by more than 2 percent.



Among the other major losers, Sumitomo Chemical, Sojitz and Mitsui Chemicals are losing almost 5 percent each, while Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Sumco and Keisei Electric Railway are down more than 4 percent each. Tokai Carbon, Daikin Industries, JGC Holdings, Itochu, Mitsubishi and Hino Motors are all lower by almost 4 percent each. Marubeni, J. Front Retailing and JTEKT are declining more than 3 percent each.

Conversely, Rakuten Group is gaining more than 3 percent.

In economic news, the unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. That was unchanged from the July reading, although it exceeded expectations for a rate of 2.9 percent. The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.14, matching forecasts and down from 1.15 in the previous month. The participation rate was 62.4 percent, in line with expectations and down from 62.5 percent a month earlier.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in September, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Jibun Bank showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.5. That's down from 52.7 in August although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Additionally, large manufacturing in Japan posted some improvement in the third quarter of 2021, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of sentiment showed on Friday with a diffusion index score of +18. That beat forecasts for a reading of +13 and was up from a score of +14 three months ago. The outlook came in at +14, missing expectations for +15 but up from +13 in the previous quarter. Large all industry capex is now seen higher by 10.1 percent, beating forecasts for a gain of 9.1 percent and up from 9.6 percent in the previous three months.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading session on Thursday, following the mixed performance seen in the previous session. The Dow tumbled to a three-month closing low, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 both ended the day at their lowest closing levels in over two months.

The Dow plunged 546.80 points or 1.6 percent to 33,843.92 and the S&P 500 slumped 51.92 points or 1.2 percent to 4,307.54, while the Nasdaq spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing down 63.86 points or 0.4 percent at 14,448.58.

The major European all also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slid by 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday, lifted by reports that China has ordered state-owned energy companies to secure winter supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended higher by $0.20 or 0.3 percent at $75.03 a barrel.

