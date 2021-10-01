European Economics Preview: Eurozone Flash Inflation Data Due

Flash consumer prices and final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany retail sales data for August. Economists expect sales to grow 1.5 percent on month, reversing a 5.1 percent fall in July.

At 3.00 am ET, manufacturing PMI survey results are due from the Netherlands, Poland and Hungary.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit releases Spain's manufacturing PMI data for September.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The index is seen at 59.4 in September versus 60.9 in August.

Thereafter, final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes euro area final PMI data. The final manufacturing reading is seen at 58.7 in September, in line with flash estimate.

Half an hour later, UK Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI is due. Economists expect the index to fall to 56.3 in September, as initially estimated, from 60.3 in August.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone flash consumer price data is due. Inflation is forecast to rise to 3.3 percent in September from 3 percent in August.

