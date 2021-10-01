Indonesia Inflation At 4-Month High

Indonesia's consumer prices increased to the highest in four months in September, data from the statistics bureau showed on Friday.

Consumer prices rose 1.6 percent year-on-year in September, following a 1.59 percent increase in August. Economists had expected a 1.69 percent rise.

The latest inflation was the highest since May, when it was 1.68 percent.

Core inflation was 1.3 percent in September. This was in line with economists forecast.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.4 percent in September, after a 0.3 percent growth in August. Economists had expected a 0.01 percent rise.

Prices for food, beverages and tobacco declined 0.47 percent yearly in September and prices for information, communication and financial services fell by 0.01 percent.

For the January to September period, inflation was 0.8 percent.

