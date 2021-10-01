Germany Retail Sales Rebound In August

Germany's retail sales rebounded in August but at a slower-than-expected pace, data published by Destatis showed on Friday.

Retail sales grew 1.1 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a 4.5 percent fall in July. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 1.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth held steady at 0.4 percent in August. This was much slower than the expected growth of 1.9 percent.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco were down 6.6 percent, while non-food product sales advanced 4.9 percent.

Retail turnover was up by 6.0 percent on the pre-crisis month of February 2020.

In nominal terms, retail sales increased 1.2 percent on month and advanced 2.4 percent annually in August.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.