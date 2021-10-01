Estonia Industrial Production Rises In August

Estonia's industrial production increased in August, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 4.0 percent year-on-year in August.

Manufacturing output increased 9.0 percent annually in August.

Meanwhile, production in energy sector declined 16.0 percent and those of mining fell 28.0 percent.

"Compared to last year's August, electricity import increased, and therefore, domestic production decreased," Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production declined 4.0 percent monthly in August.

Manufacturing output remained unchanged monthly in August.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.