Poland Inflation Surges In September

Poland's consumer price inflation continued to increase in September, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 5.8 percent year-on-year in September, following a 5.5 percent increase in August. In July, inflation was 5.0 percent.

Prices for fuels for personal transport equipment grew 28.6 percent yearly in September. Prices for electricity, gas and other fuels, and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 7.2 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in September.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.