Dutch Manufacturing Growth Slows In September

The Netherlands' manufacturing sector growth eased in September, but the pace of expansion remained strong, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Friday.

The NEVI manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, decreased to 62.0 in September from 65.8 in August. Any reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.

Orders increased in September and the rate of new order growth was the slowest since February.

Output and backlogs of work increased further in September. Suppliers' delivery time lengthened.

Input price inflation eased to the lowest in five months and output charge inflation accelerated in September.

The 12-month outlook for production remained positive in September.

"Moreover, the sector is struggling with record lead times and material shortages, shortages of staff and high utilization of fixed capacity," Albert Jan Swart, Manufacturing Sector Economist at ABN AMRO, said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.