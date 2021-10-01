Bay Street May Open Slightly Weak

Canadian shares are likely to open with a negative bias Friday morning, tracking weak crude oil prices and negative lead from Asian and European .

GDP data and a report on manufacturing activity may set the trend for the market during the day.

Data on Canadian GDP for the month of July, and Markit's reading on Canadian manufacturing activity for the month of August, are due at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market ended on a weak note on Thursday, weighed down by losses in consumer discretionary, industrials and financials shares. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended lower by 87.89 points or 0.44% at 20,070.25%.

Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Friday amid concerns the Federal Reserve might hurry to taper its stimulus to reign in the pace of inflation. Japanese shares hit a one-month low, with news of various supply constraints worldwide and worries that the U.S. infrastructure bill may not pass Congress weighing on investors' mood.

Sentiment was also dented by concerns around energy price increases impacting production in China and fears that disruptions to global supply chains will continue into next year.

European stocks hit two-month lows on Friday amid fears of a slowing economic recovery. Although the markets in Germany and France have come off early lows, the U.K. market continues to remain weak.

Eurozone manufacturing growth weakened in September as producers report a growing toll from supply chain headwinds, IHS Markit noted. The U.K.'s manufacturing sector also saw growth slowing last month on the back of surging material and staff shortages.

Inflation worries persist with Eurozone inflation accelerating for the third straight month in September. In Germany, retail sales rebounded in August at a slower-than-expected pace.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November are down $0.66 or 0.8% at $74.37 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $4.40 or 0.25% at $1,752.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.283 or 1.28% at $22.330 an ounce.

