Global Covid Cases, Deaths Falling

The World Health Organization has reported that the weekly toll of cases and deaths due to infection continued to decrease globally.

3.3 million new cases and more than 55,000 new deaths were reported across the world this week, according to the UN agency. It marks 10 percent decline when compared to the previous week.

New cases of coronavirus infection continue to fall in the United States in contrast to the rising trend in Covid casualties.

The weekly average of new cases fell by 26 percent to 111,210 in two weeks, according to data compiled by New York Times. This is the lowest average since August 8.

With 11006 new cases reporting on Thursday, the total number of Covid infections in the country rose to 43,459,844, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

An additional 2718 Covid deaths took the total number of people who died due to the pandemic to 697,848.

The number of people currently hospitalized in the U.S. has fallen to 80,565, marking 17 percent decline in two weeks.

33,721,698 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.

As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 184,601,450 people in the United States, or 55.6 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 83.3 percent of people above 65.

214,332,261 people, or 64.6 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.

392,909,995 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.

4,031,464 people, or 2.2 percent of the population, have been administered Covid booster shots.

The count of people who received a booster dose includes anyone who is fully vaccinated and has received another dose of Covid-19 vaccine since August 13.

Despite an intensive vaccination drive initiated by the Biden administration, and free vaccines made available in 80,000 different locations across the country, more than 70 million eligible Americans still remain unvaccinated.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News