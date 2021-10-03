Lil Nas X, Take A Daytrip Top Billboard's Hot 100 Songwriters, Producers Charts

Lil Nas X and production duo Take a Daytrip top Billboard's Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts (dated Oct. 2), respectively, riding on the success of Lil Nas' new LP Montero.

Lil Nas has climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 Songwriters chart thanks to 11 songs from Montero breaking into the Billboard Hot 100.

According to MRC Data, Montero ranks No. 2 on the Billboard 200, logging 126,000 equivalent album units.

Lil Nas X's 11 writing credits on the latest Hot 100.

Rank, Title (writers in addition to Lil Nas X)

No. 2, "Industry Baby." with Jack Harlow (Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Nick Lee, Jack Harlow, Kanye West, Ojivolta, Raul Cubina, Roy Lenzo)

No. 9, "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" (Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo)

No. 10, "Thats What I Want" (Omer Fedi, Blake Slatkin, Ryan Tedder, KBeaZy)

No. 42, "Scoop," feat. Doja Cat (Doja Cat, Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Roy Lenzo)

No. 47, "Dolla Sign Slime," feat. Megan Thee Stallion (Megan Thee Stallion, Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Nick Lee)

No. 72, "Dead Right Now" (Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Jasper Harris, Tom Levesque)

No. 86, "Tales of Dominica" (Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo)

No. 88, "One of Me," feat. Elton John (John Cunningham, Jasper Sheff, Ilsey Juber)

No. 90, "Lost in the Citadel" (John Cunningham)

No. 91, "Sun Goes Down" (Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo, Andrew Luce, Michael Olmo, KBeaZy, Blake Slatkin)

No. 97, "Am I Dreaming," feat. Miley Cyrus (Miley Cyrus, Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, 18YOMAN, William K. Ward)

Meanwhile, Take a Daytrip, the production duo consisting of Denzel Baptiste and David Biral, climbed to No. 1 on the Hot 100 Producers chart for the first time, with their work on eight of the Montero tracks making it to the Hot 100 list.

Rank, Title (producers in addition to Take a Daytrip)

No. 2, "Industry Baby" (Kanye West, Nick Lee)

No. 9, "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" (Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo)

No. 42, "Scoop" (Roy Lenzo)

No. 47, "Dolla Sign Slime" (Nick Lee)

No. 72, "Dead Right Now" (Jasper Harris, Tom Levesque)

No. 86, "Tales of Dominica" (Omer Fedi)

No. 91, "Sun Goes Down" (Omer Fedi)

No. 97, "Am I Dreaming" (Omer Fedi)

Take a Daytrip first broke into the Producers Chart in 2018 through Juice WRLD's "Legends."

(Photo: Charlotte Rutherford)

