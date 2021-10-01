Cholesterol-lowering Drugs Can Increase Chances Of Survival In Triple-negative Breast Cancer

The University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center researchers have found out that statin treatment, usually used to lower the level of cholesterol in patients, can also prove to be significant in increasing the survival rate of patients with Triple Negative Breast Cancers. The research, supported by the National Institutes of Health and Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas was published in the journal Cancer.

Statins, a low-cost and easy to acquire medicine with little side-effects, have improved the overall condition of patients by 58%. The stats show that, in median value, the survival rate of TNBC patients has gone up by 3.3 years, and overall survival improved by 4.4 years.

Kevin Nead, M.D., assistant professor of Epidemiology, MD Anderson Cancer Center and the lead researcher said, "There is already a body of literature on statins and breast cancer and the results have been inconsistent. Previous research has looked at breast cancer as only one disease, but we know there are many subtypes of breast cancer and we wanted to focus our research on this particularly aggressive form of breast cancer that has limited effective treatment options."

IN the cases of TNBC, the treatment options are very limited as it does not contain estrogen or progesterone receptors or HER2 positivity. Without these common receptors, the prognosis and treatment become very difficult for the lack of receptors to target.

The researchers obtained treatment history of 23,192 women over age 66 with stage I-III breast cancer from Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER)-Medicare registry and the Texas Cancer Registry (TCR)-Medicare. Among these women, a cohort of 2,281 patients started to use Statin after their diagnosis. The researchers found out that the high-intensity statin users had the best survival rates among the women. According to the study, those who used lipophilic statins or L-statin like simvastatin, atorvastatin, lovastatin, fluvastatin, pitavastatin, survived longer.

Dr. Nead added, "We know that statins decrease breast cancer cell division and increase cell death. Our study shows that there is an association between statins and improved outcomes in TNBC, and it is time to pursue this idea further in a prospective trial."

