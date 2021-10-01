DeFI Software Bug Sends $90 Mln Worth Of Coins To Holders

One of the world's largest decentralized finance protocols, Compound Labs has given away $90.1 million due to a bug in a recent update. The founder of the protocol is now pleading with the recipients to give the money back and keeping a certain percentage of it as a reward.



Popular DeFi firm, Compound Labs, rolled out their latest update on Wednesday, however, the company noticed that there is a bug in the system that gave away millions to COMP holders. In only one transaction, about $29 worth of COMP tokens were claimed followed by more such transactions till the amount reached $90.1 million at the contemporary value of the coins.



The founder of the firm, Robert Leshner, tweeted out a series of tweets, some with pleas and some threats to the recipients to make them return the coins. His first tweet read "If you received a large, incorrect amount of COMP from the Compound protocol error: Please return it. Keep 10% as a white-hat. Otherwise, it's being reported as income to the IRS, and most of you are doxxed."



Then Leshner went on to explain the situation and the reason of the sudden windfall for some in his following tweets. He added, "The new Comptroller contract contains a bug, causing some users to receive far too much COMP."



Leshner also said that it will take the company at least seven days to come up with a solution to the problem. "There are no admin controls or community tools to disable the COMP distribution; any changes to the protocol require a 7-day governance process to make their way into production," added Leshner.



The founder also added that there is a cap to the number of COMPs that can go rogue. So it is unlikely for the sudden fortune to continue. "The impact is bounded, at worst, 280,000 COMP tokens," said the boss in another tweet.



In his first tweet, Leshner said that the receivers will be "Doxxed" if they don't return the coins which means that their personal information will be leaked. While it is a valid concern for the users, it can also start a cycle where the company might lose its shares in the market, resulting in a bigger problem for the company.



Another threat was that the income will be reported to the IRS. In this case, the receiver can pay IRS a certain amount as income tax and keep the rest of the amount for themselves. Given the fact that Compound is a $9.65 billion company, few are questioning the ability of the company to take the loss and move on but the question that remains is whether it is a one-time occurrence or can this happen again in the future.



Recently, Alchemix exchange also suffered a similar faux pas but in their case, the amount in question was around $4.8 million and most of the people returned the money.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News