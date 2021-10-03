Hong Kong Stock Market May Return To The Downside

Ahead of Friday's holiday for National Day, the Hong Kong stock market has ended the three-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 460 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,575-point plateau and it may see another soft start on Monday as it catches up on missed negative sentiment.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher on easing inflation concerns and support from crude oil. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Thursday as losses from the properties and oil companies were offset by support from the casinos.

For the day, the index slipped 87.86 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 24,575.64 after trading between 24,346.75 and 24,660.68.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies dropped 0.67 percent, while AIA Group advanced 1.01 percent, Alibaba Group plummeted 4.11 percent, Alibaba Health Info accelerated 2.00 percent, ANTA Sports gained 0.55 percent, China Life Insurance lost 0.47 percent, China Mengniu Dairy rose 0.10 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) slid 0.26 percent, China Resources Land soared 4.45 percent, CITIC tanked 2.70 percent, CNOOC fell 0.34 percent, Country Garden surged 5.94 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical sank 0.95 percent, Galaxy Entertainment rallied 1.78 percent, Hang Lung Properties retreated 1.11 percent, Henderson Land skidded 1.16 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas dipped 0.17 percent, Li Ning spiked 2.50 percent, Longfor jumped 1.99 percent, Meituan tumbled 1.36 percent, New World Development shed 0.62 percent, Sands China climbed 1.27 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties declined 1.02 percent, Techtronic Industries eased 0.13 percent, Xiaomi Corporation plunged 2.95 percent, WuXi Biologics added 0.56 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages shook off early uncertainty on Friday to finish solidly in positive territory.

The Dow spiked 482.56 points or 1.43 percent to finish at 34,326.46, while the NASDAQ jumped 118.10 points or 0.82 percent to close at 14,556.70 and the S&P 500 gained 49.50 points or 1.15 percent to end at 4,357.04.

For the week, the Dow slid 1.4 percent, the NASDAQ lost 3.2 percent and the S&P fell 2.2 percent. For the month of September, the Dow tumbled by 4.3 percent, and the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 plummeted by 5.3 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.

The higher close on Wall Street came as bargain hunting won out over concerns about inflation and the Federal Reserve scaling back asset purchases. The major averages showed wild swings in morning trading but eventually sustained a move to upside as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels following a disappointing September.

An extended pullback by treasury yields may also have generated buying interest on Wall Street, with the ten-year yield continuing to give ground after reaching a three-month closing high on Wednesday.

Crude oil prices recovered after a weak start and settled higher Friday ahead of this week's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November rose $0.85 or 1.1 percent at $75.88 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained 2.6 percent in the week.

