Higher Open Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 170 points or 3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,230-point plateau although it figures to rebound again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher on easing inflation concerns and support from crude oil. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Friday as the cement and communications companies were down and the financials and resource stocks were also mostly in the red.

For the day, the index sank 58.09 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 6,228.85 after trading between 6,202.91 and 6,272.06.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia retreated 1.50 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia fell 0.47 percent, Bank Central Asia lost 3.43 percent, Bank Mandiri dropped 0.81 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 1.30 percent, Indosat plunged 5.64 percent, Indocement tanked 5.24 percent, Semen Indonesia skidded 1.22 percent, Indofood Suskes surrendered 1.57 percent, Astra International dropped 0.91 percent, Astra Agro Lestari rallied 2.30 percent, Aneka Tambang tumbled 3.06 percent, Vale Indonesia declined 1.53 percent, Timah sank 1.98 percent, Bumi Resources surged 3.03 percent, Energi Mega Persada plummeted 4.69 percent and Bank CIMB Niaga and United Tractors were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages shook off early uncertainty on Friday to finish solidly in positive territory.

The Dow spiked 482.56 points or 1.43 percent to finish at 34,326.46, while the NASDAQ jumped 118.10 points or 0.82 percent to close at 14,556.70 and the S&P 500 gained 49.50 points or 1.15 percent to end at 4,357.04.

For the week, the Dow slid 1.4 percent, the NASDAQ lost 3.2 percent and the S&P fell 2.2 percent. For the month of September, the Dow tumbled by 4.3 percent, and the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 plummeted by 5.3 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.

The higher close on Wall Street came as bargain hunting won out over concerns about inflation and the Federal Reserve scaling back asset purchases. The major averages showed wild swings in morning trading but eventually sustained a move to upside as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels following a disappointing September.

An extended pullback by treasury yields may also have generated buying interest on Wall Street, with the ten-year yield continuing to give ground after reaching a three-month closing high on Wednesday.

Crude oil prices recovered after a weak start and settled higher Friday ahead of this week's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November rose $0.85 or 1.1 percent at $75.88 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained 2.6 percent in the week.

